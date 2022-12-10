Genshin Impact Rewards Players After Winning Community Award

Genshin Impact did indeed take home the Players' Voice award during this year's edition of The Game Awards, and because of that, the game's developer, miHoYo, is passing some rewards onto the players themselves. The developer announced this week that it planned to give out a number of Primogems to the community over a couple of days, Primogems that'd be delivered straight to players' mailboxes without them having to do anything else.

The Primogem giveaway was announced on Twitter and was anticipated after Genshin Impact took home the award. Genshin Impact players get Primogems for tons of different events and occasions including maintenance issues and other minor inconveniences, so Primogems were sort of the minimum expectation after this. Players will be getting 800 Primogems with 200 of them given away every day between December 10th and December 13th, so now, players should start seeing the rewards arriving in their mailboxes.

To thank you for your support, we will be giving out Primogems ×800 from Dec.10 to Dec.13.

*How to Claim Rewards:

Primogems ×200 shall be given out to Travelers via in-game mail at 00:00 (Server Time) each day from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13.#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 9, 2022

Of course, the Genshin Impact award earned at The Game Awards was not without controversy itself. While the awards given out at the event are voted on by a panel of professionals which decides who wins what, the Players' Voice award was the exception in that it's the only one that's solely decided by what players are voting on. As such, the votes came down to Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers, and the voting process got a bit nasty at times. Sonic the Hedgehog fans were convinced there was some botting going on to push the votes in Genshin Impact's favor, and it seems there might've been some truth to that given that it was said during the awards show that the votes were tallied and the winner was chosen after the bots were removed (though it wasn't said which side the bots were voting for).

Regardless, Genshin Impact was the winner, so now its community is getting some Primogems. Look for those in your mailbox starting today on Friday with more of them expected to be given out over the next couple of days.