Genshin Impact Summer Festival Series Coming Next Month

Genshin Impact has become one of the biggest games ever, and fans around the world will be able to celebrate the franchise during the Summer Festival 2023. The festival will take place in Paris, New York, and Berlin during the month of July, and will feature a number of events to participate in. Perhaps more importantly, there will also be exclusive merchandise available to visitors! The first of these events will take place in Paris on July 1st through the 2nd, then New York City July 22nd through the 23rd, and then in Berlin from July 29th through the 30th.

miHoYo's Tweet announcing the event can be found embedded below. Additional details can be found at the festival's official website right here.

Those that register for the event in New York City have a chance to win a number of different prizes, including Primogems, a $200 Amazon giftcard, and more. Once miHoYo has reached a target number of participants, Genshin Impact players will also be able to "collect a special surprise reward." The Summer Festival in New York will take place at the Oculus at the Westfield World Trade Center.

It will be interesting to see how the Summer Festival will turn out! Genshin Impact has found incredible global success since releasing in 2020, generating billions in revenue. In the nearly three years since, the game has found a passionate following, and the cast of characters has played a huge role in Genshin Impact's popularity. Every new character reveal has been met with fan art and cosplay, and every player has their own personal favorites. Given that, it's a safe bet a lot of players will want to attend for the community aspect alone. Details about the New York City event are fairly slim right now, but there's still more than a month to go. Hopefully miHoYo will have a lot more to reveal in the coming weeks, and will put on an event that's worth the trip!

