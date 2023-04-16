Genshin Impact Finds New Tighnari Actor in Afro Samurai, Kingdom Hearts Star

It looks like Genshin Impact has made good on its promise. Earlier this year, the game made headlines as one of its voice actors was accused of sexual misconduct by fans. After looking over the issue, the team at MiHoYo confirmed the character Tighnari would be recast, and a new actor has finally been found. Zachary Gordon will voice Tighnari from now on, and anime fans will know the actor's voice well.

After all, Gordon has done voice acting work before now. Anime fans will know the actor's voice from Afro Samurai: Resurrection as Gordon played Kotaro. The actor also voiced Hayner in Kingdom Hearts III, so you can check out their work right now. Genshin Impact has already posted Gordon's lines for players, so you can hear their performance right now in the game.

Voice Artist Announcement



"Which muddlehead has been eating poisonous mushrooms again? Let me talk to him."



EN Voice Artist: Zachary Gordon#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Tighnari pic.twitter.com/cDoUXWIuqF — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 11, 2023

For those unaware of the original Genshin Impact debacle, it came to light in February after fans shared upsetting accusations involving Elliot Gindi, the first voice actor behind Tighnari. Private messages on Twitter and Discord were collected in a Google Document by fans outing the actor's inappropriate behavior. Shortly after the screenshots were shared, Gindi shared a long message on social media affirming the posts though denied having any knowledge of his contacts being minors.

As the situation evolved, fellow voice actors from Genshin Impact as well as the anime community spoke out against Gindi. MiHoYo went on to affirm its decision to recast Tighnari, and that promise was seen through just recently. The online game just rolled out its 3.6 updates, and it was there Genshin Impact announced Gordon's addition as Tighnari.

