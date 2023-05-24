PlayStation Plus Surprises Genshin Impact Players With a Freebie Bundle

One of the biggest draws of Genshin Impact is how readily available it is on different platforms. The bulk of its audience plays on mobile, but it's also available on PlayStation and PC platforms. Those PlayStation players are in for a treat today, as long as they're signed up for PlayStation Plus. Subscribers to Sony's service have been given a new bundle that includes quite a few rewards. Of course, this bundle won't be game-changing, but it is still great to get extra rewards like this as part of your subscription.

The bundle includes 20 Hero's Wit, 15 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 50,000 Mora, and 2 Fragile Resin. These items are mostly used for either leveling up your characters or improving your weapons. Those Hero's Wit will give you 20,000 Character EXP per item, giving you a lot of EXP to work with, while Mystic Ore gives you 10,000 Weapon EXP per item. Mora is the main currency players use to buy different items and upgrades and can also be used in crafting and leveling. It's something you're going to be using a lot, so getting an extra 50,000 is not a bad thing. The Fragile Resin can be broken down into Original Resin, which is the main energy resource in Genshin.

Again, nothing in here is going to take your Genshin Impact experience to the next level. You won't be using these items to get new characters or anything, but this bundle is certainly helpful, especially if you're just starting out. And that's to be expected. The developers at miHoYo aren't going to give PlayStation players a massive leg up on the rest of the playerbase just because they have PlayStation Plus.

The timing of this bundle matches up with Genshin Impact's 3.7 update. That also went live today, which means new quests, characters, and other things to do. With players either coming back or jumping in for the first time, a bundle like this is just another small enticement to encourage them to stick around. After all, they'll be getting new characters and weapons very soon, so having an easy way to upgrade them is a great way to keep players around for the long haul.