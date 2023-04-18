Genshin Impact Festival Drops New Anime Shorts: Watch

Genshin Impact is one of the world's biggest games, and its anime roots are easy to see. With an official anime on the way, all eyes are on Genshin Impact ahead of its next releases. Of course, that includes a newly released set of anime shorts. Genshin Impact released the fan-made shorts as part of a special program this month, and they show what the Genshin Impact anime could do once it goes live.

As you can see below, the first short is all about Cyno. The fan-made anime follows Cyno as he heads into the desert and encounters a group of Eremites. One of his opponents looks a lot like Dehya, but that doesn't make Cyno go easy on the girl. In fact, we get to see him put his polearm to good use in this battle and the short ends with Cyno facing down a mysterious shrouded threat.

HoYoFair 2023 Spring: Genshin Impact Fan Art Program "Spring Wonderland" pic.twitter.com/elBKMgrg05 — HoYoFair (@HoYoFair_0) April 17, 2023

A second short was also released as part of the festival, and it has Genshin Impact fans in their feels. After all, the short below begins with a close shot of Lumine before a collage of shots run through. They seem to showcase parts of Teyvat's past as we see Diluc with his long-dead father, and he is not the only one back from the grave. We can see the Raiden Shogun with their sister while Rex Lapis stands side by side with the God of Dust. Even Venti is seen with his loved ones in this clip, and it all ends with a final shot of Lumine as we saw her at the start.

Of course, there are more shorts to binge, and the Genshin Impact tributes cover everything from still shots to music and more. You can watch the entire HoYoFair Spring livestream here to check them all out. And of course, these fan-made anime shorts have netizens begging for an update on the official Genshin anime.

HoYoFair 2023 Spring: Genshin Impact Fan Art Program "Spring Wonderland" pic.twitter.com/haTNdkyXjQ — HoYoFair (@HoYoFair_0) April 17, 2023

After all, Genshin Impact did confirm it was working on an anime with the team at ufotable. At this point, little info has been given on the partnership, but we do know MiHoYo has entered into a long-term deal with ufotable. Hopefully, that means we will get an update on the pair's first anime before long. After all, Genshin Impact is gearing up for another country's release as the debut of Fontaine is around the corner. So for now, Genshin Impact fans can binge these shorts to tide themselves over.

