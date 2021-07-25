Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Update 2.1 Content

✖

A new Genshin Impact leak has previewed some of the new content coming with the 2.1 update, the next update coming to the PS5, PS5, PC, and mobile game. Yesterday, we relayed word of a leak featuring three unreleased characters who may be added to the game with the 2.1 update. And now we have another 2.1 leak, courtesy of the same source, Genshin Report, a prominent Genshin Impact leaker and insider.

Taking to Twitter, Genshin Report relayed word that a new fishing mechanic will be added to the game with version 2.1. In addition to this, Watasumi will be added. For those that don't know: Watasumi is one of the islands of Inazuma that hasn't been added yet, but has been revealed. The island is famous for its dense and colorful foliage, which can be seen in the tweet below.

Unfortunately, Genshin Report doesn't elaborate on the new fishing mechanic, but they do preview a new boss fight being added with the update.

New 2.1 boss spoiler////// It’s La Signora. Yodel for her pic.twitter.com/w1DOh8mCod — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 24, 2021

As we say with every leak, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the source is reliable and why there's no real reason to doubt the validity of any of this, it doesn't change the fact that all of this is unofficial information that is also subject to change.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play action-RPG available via the PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices. The game has been available since 2020 and right now there's no word of any additional platforms other than Nintendo Switch, a skew that still doesn't have a release date or a release window.

For more coverage on Genshin Impact -- including not just all of the latest leaks, but all of the latest rumors and official news -- click here. In the most recent and related news, this week developer miHoYo has previewed the next four years of the game.