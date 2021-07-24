Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Look at 3 Unreleased Characters

✖

A new leak has revealed a new look at three unreleased and upcoming Genshin Impact characters. The leak comes courtesy of Twitter users and prominent Genshin Impact leakers Genshin Report and Lumie, who reveal a new render of Baal, Kokomi, and Sara. This isn't our first look at the characters, but it's another brand new look at the trio before Update 2.1, which is reportedly going to make them playable characters.

Unfortunately, this is all there is to the leak. There's a render of the three characters and nothing else. That said, below you can check out the renders for yourself, courtesy of the two aforementioned leakers, both of whom have proven reliable and reputable in the past.

Renders of Baal, Kokomi, and Sara https://t.co/JjPsawbm3L — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 23, 2021

For those who don't know who these three characters are, the most prominent one is Baal, the God of Eternity, and the current Electro Archon. She's also a member of The Seven who presides over Inazuma. Meanwhile, we know less about Sara, a bow-wielding Electro Vision who serves as a bodyguard for Baal. And lastly, there's Kokomi, who we know to be the leader of the Sangonomiya resistance and an adept military mind.

All of that said, take the leak above with a grain of salt. While there's little room to doubt the validity of the leak and while the sources have proven reliable before, it doesn't change the fact that it's all unofficial and subject to change.

Genshin Impact is available -- for free -- via the PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices. In addition to these platforms, the game will soon also be available via the Nintendo Switch, but when exactly this version will release, remains to be seen.

For more leaks on Genshin Impact -- as well as all of the latest Genshin Impact news and rumors -- click here. In the most recent and related news, developer miHoYo has confirmed the game's remaining regions will be added over the next four years, or, in other words, between now and 2025, which in turn confirmed that the Chinese developer will be actively supporting the game pretty deep into the current generation of gaming, and possibly further.