Genshin Impact Reveals New Details About Upcoming Character Xiao

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo today shared some new details about the upcoming character Xiao, who is expected to released alongside the next big content drop for the popular free-to-play video game next week. When the Version 1.3 update releases on February 3rd, so too will the Anemo-attuned adventurer, and we now know a whole lot more about him.

If you've been following leaks and the like from Genshin Impact, you've likely already seen and heard a fair amount about Xiao. As mentioned above, he is an Anemo-attuned character, which basically means he uses wind magic. The "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao also uses polearms, which is a relative rarity in the video game. According to miHoYo, Xiao's basic ability allows him to dash and do Anemo-based damage to enemies in his path while his ultimate ability sees him don the Yaksha's Mask in order to increase his attack, damage, and jumping ability while causing him to lose health while it is active.

"Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao. His youthful appearance belies his over two thousand years of age. "Adeptus Xiao. I will be here when you call."

"I'm willing to protect you. But don't think about getting close, and stay out of my way, or all that awaits you is regret." Voice Actor

EN VA: Laila Berzins

JP VA: MATSUOKA Yoshitsugu

"One of the mighty and illuminated adepti guarding Liyue, also heralded as the 'Vigilant Yaksha,'" miHoYo's description of Xiao reads. "Despite his youthful appearance, tales of his exploits have been documented for millennia. He is especially fond of Wangshu Inn's Almond Tofu. This is because it tastes just like the sweet dreams he used to devour."

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The Version 1.3 update is set to release on February 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

