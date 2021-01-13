Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Gameplay of Upcoming Character

✖

A new Genshin Impact leak has surfaced online, or more specifically Twitter, revealing gameplay for an upcoming character. Beyond the addition of Ganyu, 2021 has been quiet for Genshin Impact so far, but new leaks are starting to surface previewing what players can expect from update 1.3 and the game's next banner. The latest involves Xiao, a character we already know about through various leaks, and who is expected to be added with the next banner.

The leak comes courtesy of the game's official forums, and the footage appears to be pulled from 1.3 beta servers. That said, within an hour the user who shared the footage was banned, but not before the footage spread elsewhere, such as Twitter.

Over on Twitter, Genshin Impact source Zeniet shared the footage showing off the character in action. The footage is only 25 seconds long and has been compressed by Twitter, but it does show off an appreciable look at the character.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself:

Yesterday, Genshin Impact added a brand new character to the game, Ganyu. In other words, it may seem soon for another character to be on the horizon, but developer miHoYo has been quick to add characters to the game. That said, for now, take everything above with a grain of salt. While there's no room to deny the validty of the footage, that doesn't change the fact it's unofficial. Right now, miHoYo has not commented on the leak in any capacity, and it's unlikely this will change. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Genshin Impact is available via the PS4, PC, and mobile devices. It's also playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility, with a proper next-gen version arriving sometime this year alongside a Nintendo Switch version.

