Genshin Impact Releases New Story Trailer All About Yakshas

In the lead up to the release of its Version 1.3 update next week, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new story teaser trailer that goes over some of the lore that players can expect to start seriously exploring. As you might expect, this has plenty to do with the new upcoming character Xiao, who is described as basically the last known "yaksha" or "Conqueror of Demons" left wandering the world.

The new story teaser, which you can check out below, indicates that Xiao is the last of these, but also that one of the foremost yakshas of old vanished without a trace while the three others died. This seems to be a pretty big flag to indicate that the previously vanished one will show up in some way, but it's impossible to know until the content actually drops on February 3rd. Whatever the case might be, Xiao himself will absolutely play a part, and we don't have too long to wait to find out what else might be included.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The Version 1.3 update is set to release on February 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

