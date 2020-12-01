New Genshin Impact Trailer Highlights Zhongli

The popular free-to-play video game Genshin Impact has released a new trailer all about one of its upcoming characters, Zhongli. While the Geo user is not quite available yet in the video game from developer miHoYo, he should release later today. If you've been waiting to get a good look at everything Zhongli can do from his abilities to his attacks and passive, now's your chance.

Zhongli isn't the only new character that is set to join Genshin Impact in just a few short hours, however. The Pyro user Xinyan is also supposed to release, with both featuring in the same Wish banner. If you are somehow not already familiar, Genshin Impact largely distributes characters through a gacha system where players use something called Primogems (the game's basic rare digital currency) to make Wishes (banner pulls) that can include weapons and characters both.

"When it comes to Liyue's sacred traditions, the divinity is in the details." "While Liyue Harbor grows restless on the eve of disaster, the host of the Rite of Parting still calmly goes about his work."https://t.co/z51GoAK6de#GenshinImpact #Zhongli — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 1, 2020

Version 1.1 Events Preview As a new star approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~ The "While It's Warm" event is also coming soon!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xflNSX7wAC — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 1, 2020

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. It is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

