Ghost Recon Breakpoint Will Get AI Teammates in July

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s July update will soon add AI teammates to the game among other features, Ubisoft announced recently. This feature and more are planned for the TU 2.1.0 which is supposed to be arriving in mid-July, though an exact release date hasn’t been given yet. This update was originally planned for a June release but has since been pushed back in consideration of the working-from-home circumstances the Breakpoint team has found itself in amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Recent communications from the developer shared this news as well as a breakdown of other features planned for the July update.

Title Update 2.0.5 was originally supposed to be the one that released in June, but that update has since been rolled into the TU 2.1.0. That means there’ll be more to look forward to in the next update though that’s planned for July.

“After careful consideration and due to the circumstances of our developers working from home, we are choosing to incorporate this patch into a larger title update, TU 2.1.0, which will arrive mid-July,” the announcement said.

Ubisoft shared the list of features below as ones players can expect to see in the next big update in July. An “and more” was attached to the end of the list, so whether they’re big or small, more features other than the ones just listed here will be included in the update.

Ghosts, Check out the latest update from the studio on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. >> https://t.co/ftpjApuizA pic.twitter.com/wyEidoYpXy — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) June 5, 2020

Ghost Recon Breakpoint TU 2.1.0 Features

The release of the AI teammates

Bug Fixing + Quality of Life updates

Our next Gunsmith update

PvP Update

All planned fixes from TU 2.0.5, including a fix for the current reproduction steps of the DMR exploit

News on the Breakpoint front has been quiet recently, so players will likely be happy to hear that there are plans for the July features to be added even if that means waiting a bit longer since the update was delayed out of June. Instances of routine server maintenance have occurred throughout the past few weeks, but nothing too out of the ordinary has happened in terms of updates or new features.

