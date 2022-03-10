Ghostwire: Tokyo Launch Trailer Released

In case you somehow missed it, Bethesda and Tango Gameworks released the launch trailer for the upcoming video game Ghostwire: Tokyo during the recent PlayStation State of Play. Given that the video game is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25th, arguably it’s a bit early for a launch trailer which might be why the developer has referred to it as a “pre-launch” trailer in some instances. Whatever the case, the new trailer for the video game offers a good look at what to expect from Ghostwire: Tokyo when it comes out later this month.

In the video game, players take on the role of Akito, who survives a mysterious disappearance in Tokyo thanks to the spirit of a veteran ghost hunter, KK, merging with his body. A dangerous fog has cut the area off from the rest of the world, and Akito and KK are tasked with investigating what’s going on and confronting Hannya, the masked character behind it all. The recently released — for free — prequel visual novel, Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude, is currently available on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for anyone that wants to learn more about the full video game ahead of release.

“Easily the most impressive part of the presentation was seeing Akito and KK get embroiled in a distortion of reality,” our preview of Ghostwire: Tokyo from February reads in part. “This is apparently a regular occurrence in Ghostwire: Tokyo, and none of the normal rules of traversing Tokyo appear to consistently apply here. The game plays with the design of the level in much the same way as 2006’s Prey, at least in terms of connecting one portion to another, in a way that leans into the unsettling, unnatural setting already present in the rest of the game in an honestly exciting way.”

As noted above, Ghostwire: Tokyo is scheduled to launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25th. Anyone who pre-orders the digital Deluxe Edition of the video game via the PlayStation Store will also be granted early access starting March 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Ghostwire: Tokyo so far? Are you looking forward to checking it out when it releases later this month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!