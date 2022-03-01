Ghostwire: Tokyo Releases Free Visual Novel Prequel

Ghostwire: Tokyo developer Tango Gameworks and Bethesda have announced and released a free visual novel set in the world of the upcoming video game. Called Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude, the visual novel sees players take on the role of KK and the supernatural detective he worked with prior to the start of Ghostwire: Tokyo proper. It is available today on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and will become available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 8th.

“In this exciting visual novel adventure, players will join the mysterious KK and his team of supernatural detectives as they investigate an unusual disappearance,” the official announcement of Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude reads in part. “However, along their journey they’ll stumble upon something even more sinister. Players can choose different interactions with KK’s associates to piece together their stories in Ghostwire‘s unique prequel.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that it is explicitly described as a prequel, it makes sense that Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude would focus on KK and his associates. As we noted in our preview of the upcoming video game, players take on the role of Akito, a young man that ends up surviving a mysterious disappearance in Tokyo by having the spirit of a veteran ghost hunter, KK, merge with his body. In the game, a dangerous fog has enveloped the area and cut it off from the rest of the world, and Akito and KK have to work together to investigate it and work to confront Hannya, the masked character behind it all.

https://twitter.com/playGhostwire/status/1498727806787854342

As noted above, Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude is currently available for free on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It will also be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 8th. Ghostwire: Tokyo itself is scheduled to launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25th. Anyone who pre-orders the digital Deluxe Edition of the video game via the PlayStation Store will also be granted early access starting March 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda right here.

What do you think about Tango Gameworks and Bethesda releasing a free visual novel prequel for Ghostwire: Tokyo? Are you interested in checking it out for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!