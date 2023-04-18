Ghostwire: Tokyo Runs Worse on Xbox Systems Compared to PS5

Earlier this month, Ghostwire: Tokyo released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S following a year of PlayStation 5 exclusivity. While the game was developed by the Xbox first-party studio Tango Gameworks, its development began prior to Microsoft's purchased of Bethesda. Xbox honored all previous deals made by Bethesda, which meant fans had to wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves; unfortunately, it seems it might not have been worth the wait! In an appearance on Digital Foundry's DF Direct podcast, Oliver Mackenzie discussed the game's performance, revealing that it's not up to normal first-party standards.

"In general, it runs worse than PlayStation 5, and Series S is a bit of a mess," Mackenzie said, "so it's a really weird situation and not really what you would expect from what is now a Microsoft first-party development studio."

Mackenzie went on to say that the ray tracing on Xbox Series X is inferior to what was seen on PS5, and performance in the quality mode "is typically 5-10% lower than PlayStation 5." He also noted that the Xbox Series S version features no ray tracing at all, and performance mode on the all-digital console runs at less than 60 fps. These don't seem like major issues, but Mackenzie did share disappointment that some of the performance issues seen on PS5 hadn't been fixed over the last year.

Obviously Ghostwire: Tokyo is a special situation when it comes to first-party games! Considering how polished Hi-Fi Rush was when it surprise launched earlier this year, it doesn't seem like the kind of thing that players can expect to regularly see from Tango Gameworks. Hopefully the studio will be given time to polish up Ghostwire: Tokyo and get it running better on Xbox platforms. For now, Xbox fans interested in seeing how the game runs for themselves can download it on the Microsoft Store or check it out on Xbox Game Pass.

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]