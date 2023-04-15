Bethesda Adds Controversial Feature to Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is back in the collective gaming consciousness as it finally came to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S alongside an Xbox Game Pass release. Bethesda and developer Tango Gameworks have also used the opportunity to add a rather controversial feature to the game. Thankfully, if you're on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, this bad news doesn't concern you because the feature has only been added to the PC version of the game.

If you haven't seen, the PC version of the game now boasts Denuvo anti-tamper tech. Why Bethesda has added this to the PC version of the game a year after its release, we don't know. But it has. For those that don't know: the anti-piracy tech is controversial for forcing online checks and sometimes hindering game performance.

It's a bizaree addition to a version of the game that is a year old, unless new content is in the works, like DLC or an expansion. Some have theorized this points to exactly that, but this seems unlikely for a variety of reasons. Something doesn't add up though, that's for sure.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In addition to being available via a standard purchase, it's also available via Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus Extra/Premium.

"Ghostwire: Tokyo is an odd video game in all the right ways," reads the opening of our review of the game. "While ostensibly an action-adventure title, there are plenty of role-playing game influences like leveling up and assigning skill points. It has all the hallmarks of an open-world video game with dozens of markers dotting the map, but due to the care and specificity of its setting, it never feels overwhelming or tedious. And there's an undercurrent of unhinged horror and the supernatural that pervades all of it. It would have been easy for all of those elements to combine into a sticky, digital slog of epic proportions, but instead, the final product makes for a pleasant – albeit imperfect – stroll through Tokyo... with an undercurrent of unhinged horror and the supernatural."