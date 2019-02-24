Get a Massive Gloomhaven Deal and the Dungeons & Dragons ‘Stranger Things’ Starter Set

If you’re a Dungeons & Dragons fan, there are two very interesting things happening on Amazon right now that you might want to take advantage of. The first involves Gloomhaven, which is widely considered to be the best board game on the planet, and a fantastic way to get a D&D-style fix without a DM. At the time of writing, you can grab it here for $95 (32% off) which is just a shade off an all-time low. Note that the price and stock levels of Gloomhaven tend to fluctuate wildly, so jump on this deal before it disappears again.

Not only that, the removable sticker set is on sale for for $9.30 (28% off). It contains “a replacement for every map, achievement, and enhancement sticker in the core game, and also includes replacement seals for character boxes, secret envelopes, and the town records book.” You can even pre-order the Forgotten Circles expansion with shipping slated for April 15th. It includes 20 new scenarios that take place after the original Gloomhaven campaign. The expansion is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

The second thing you need to check out is the Stranger Things-themed Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set that Hasbro / Wizards of the Coast unveiled at New York Toy Fair 2019 this past weekend. As you will see, even experienced players will want to pick this up (and quickly).

According to the description, the starter set allows players “to experience the D&D adventure Stranger Things character Mike Wheeler created for his friends”. It includes 5 Stranger Things character sheets that are based on classes used in the show (like Will the Wise and Dustin the Dwarf). It also includes two exclusive Demogorgon figures, one of which players can paint and customize. You can pre-order a copy of the set on Amazon or Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with shipping slated for May 1st, 2019. The official description is available below.

The Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set contains everything players need to embark on a Stranger Things adventure including the essential rules of the roleplaying game. It’s a great way for new as well as seasoned Dungeon & Dragons players to experience the D&D adventure Stranger Things character Mike Wheeler has created for his friends. Pick your character — will you be Will the Wise or Dustin the Dwarf? Get your fireballs ready as you investigate the mysterious castle and battle the ferocious Demogorgon. Prepare for just about anything, because the game just got stranger.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.