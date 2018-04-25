Save 40% on 'The Art of God of War' and Collector’s Edition Guide

God of War for the PlayStation 4 is one of those rare games that's so good, it's worth buying the console for. Odds are you agree with that statement, which is why you're here. You're looking to dive deeper into this masterpiece, and there are two books on sale right now that will allow you to do just that.

The first book on the list is the God of War: Collector's Edition Guide, which is available to order on Amazon right now for $23.99 - or 40% off the list price. It contains a deep dive into every aspect of the game, and throws in an exclusive PS4 controller skin as a bonus. The official list of content includes:

Exclusive PS4 Controller Skin: Only Available with this Collector's Edition Guide!

Exclusive Foreword: Written by creative director Cory Barlog!

Stunning Art Section: Features pieces from the upcoming official God of War art book from Dark Horse!

Fan Art: Includes amazing art from dedicated fans!

Compelling Interviews: Hear from the talented minds behind God of War!

Premium Hardcover Book: The gorgeous, exclusive design is a must have for any fan, and features the signatures of the entire development team!

Comprehensive Walkthrough: We lead you step by step from start to finish, through the brutal Norse wildlands of God of War

Detailed Maps: Our maps reveal key locations, crucial items, and hidden secrets—never lose your way!

Expert Combat Tactics: We show you how to master vicious physical combat to vanquish every foe.

Exhaustive Data on Upgrades & Enemies: Complete analysis of how to upgrade Kratos' Leviathan Axe and Atreus' bow & arrow along with details on how to battle the hordes of Norse creatures they encounter

Free Mobile-Friendly eGuide: Includes a code to access the eGuide, a web access version of the complete guide, optimized for a second-screen experience.

Next up on the list is The Art of God of War, which is also on sale on Amazon for $23.99 (40% off). This gorgeous hardcover book "sets readers on an exhaustive behind-the-scenes journey to witness the creation of an epic of tremendous scale". Together with the Collector's Guide, The Art of God of War will give you a complete picture of the game. Given the fact that getting both of these books is only $8 shy of a 2-for-1, now would be a great time to pick them up.

On a related note, Loot Crate's one-time-only God of War crate is available to order right here for $49.99. Inside you'll find "exclusive collectibles, apparel and more designed using in-game assets" with a total value that exceeds $90. A "high quality hoodie" will be part of the crate and you'll also get a bonus challenge coin while supplies last. The God of War limited edition crate will ship in June of 2018.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.