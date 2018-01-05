New God Of War Gameplay Details Emerge, Including Combat

Game Informer just snagged a huge exclusive with its forthcoming February 2018 issue, covering everything revolving around Sony‘s God of War. The print issue won’t be out for a little bit, but digital subscription users can check out the issue now.

One such user managed to post a number of details over at Resetera, including new gameplay information, such as how the combat will work. Those details are listed below:

“To get the big one out of the way, the game is listed as Early 2018 and the developers won’t say anything beyond that.

A few tidbits from the article that just went up on Game Informer:

Combat:

-Combat is based on prioritizing enemies, it’s not as chaotic as in the past. For example certain enemies are resistant to Leviathan which is Kratos Axe, others are impossible to stagger.

-Use of your surroundings is important to get through combat scenarios. Gives players a few different choices in completing combat scenarios.

-Leviathan is can be thrown to freeze certain enemies and a button needs to be pushed to summon it back to you.

-Not sure if this was known, but there’s no jump button

-Shield is used to parry and as well in melee combat

-Arteus (Kratos’ Son) is an extension of Kratos moveset, can be used to attack certain enemies by pushing the square button.

-While not being directed in combat Aretus will rain arrows on enemies which will increase their stun meter, once they are stunned Kratos can grab the enemies and either rip them apart or use them as weapons. The example given is a specific enemy creates an area of effect attack that launches the rest of the enemies in the air

Traversal:

-No more jumping or swimming

-Kratos and Arteus use boats to traverse the environment when appropriate

Upgrade System:

-Skills, armor, weapons can all be upgraded

-Uses some type of crafting system that the developers are being tight lipped about

-Can craft different types of armor

-Skill upgrades and crafting of armor applies to Arteus as well

-There are rune slots on the axe that can change the properties of the weapon for both light and heavy attack

Weapons:

-Being tight lipped about other weapons appearing in the game, but say that the Axe and Shield are the star of the show.

Miscellaneous

-They wanted to get away from the destroy all Gods mentality that they had in previous God of Wars so they Made Kratos more vulnerable. The only time he really goes insane in combat is during Spartan Rage where he starts demolishing characters with just his fists.

-After Ascension it was hard to get the higher ups to sign off onto another God of War game, they were pretty much done with the franchise, Cory had to pitch something great and fresh in order to get the game greenlit.

-Cory speaking about the future of God of War mentions the Mayan Era or the Egyptian Era

-Cory mentions he wants this new direction of God of War to reach way more people and go into Uncharted and Assassins Creed levels and to grow the franchise”

That’s a lot of information to break down, and Game Informer will more than likely have other details throughout the month of February – and, hopefully, that includes a release date.

God of War is slated for early 2018 on PlayStation 4.