God of War Ragnarok Rumor Suggests New Reveal Isn't Coming Soon

A new rumor has suggested that we won't be hearing anything new associated with God of War Ragnarok for a bit longer. Ever since last September, PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio have remained incredibly quiet about new details associated with the next installment in the God of War series. And while some fans have expected that silence to break in a major way, we're now five months into 2022 and nothing new has come about. Unfortunately, if this new rumor in question proves to be accurate, it sounds like May will come and go without new information on Ragnarok.

According to an insider that goes by the name Ashhong, rumors associated with a PlayStation State of Play for May 2022 that could be tied to God of War Ragnarok are not accurate. In a recent comment on Resetera, Ashhong said that a State of Play for Ragnarok in May is "too soon" based on what they have heard in the past. With this in mind, it seems to suggest that Sony and Santa Monica Studio will continue to remain quiet about the title until June at the earliest.

Within recent weeks, Santa Monica Studio itself released a new message to fans that are eagerly waiting for news on God of War Ragnarok. The message, which was released by director Cory Barlog, made clear that the studio will show off more of Ragnarok whenever it is able to do so. "There is so much going on right now that I just wish we could share it with you but it's just not ready to be shown. But I guarantee you that the moment, the very second that we have something that we're ready to share, we're going to share it with you," Barlog said to fans.

For now, the one thing we continue to be assured of is that God of War Ragnarok will be launching on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at some point in 2022. And while we don't have a specific launch date to go off of just yet, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com whenever we learn more.