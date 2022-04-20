God of War Studio Gives New Update on Next Ragnarok Reveal

The studio behind God of War has given fans a new update about when it might opt to reveal more information on God of War Ragnarok. Last year, PlayStation unveiled the first formal trailer for Ragnarok alongside confirming that the game would be launching at some point in 2022. Since that time, developer Santa Monica Studio has been completely silent about the game and has been keeping a relatively low profile. Luckily, a new update on Ragnarok has today come about, although there’s not a ton of new information to dig into.

To celebrate the four-year anniversary of the release of God of War, Santa Monica Studio released a video this morning featuring director Cory Barlog. In the video, Barlog thanked fans for their support of God of War over the years before proceeding to talk about Ragnarok a bit. Essentially, Barlog said that Santa Monica Studio isn’t ready at this point in time to show off anything substantial from God of War Ragnarok, but said that the company will absolutely be making some announcements when it is ready to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We haven’t said a lot about [God of War Ragnarok] because everybody is heads down, hard at work. We are perfectionists,” Barlog said. “There is so much going on right now that I just wish we could share it with you but it’s just not ready to be shown. But I guarantee you that the moment, the very second that we have something that we’re ready to share, we’re going to share it with you. […] Please, hold tight, know that something cool is coming.”

https://twitter.com/SonySantaMonica/status/1516771718710263811

For now, the only thing we know with certainty about God of War Ragnarok is that it will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 when it does launch. When new details about the game end up coming to light, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

When do you think we’ll actually end up seeing the next major reveal for God of War Ragnarok? And do you believe that the game is still on track to release this year? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.