God of War Ragnarok Developer Breaks Silence With Good News

A God of War Ragnarok developer has broken the studio’s silence on the PS4 and PS5 game, and it’s not with bad news like everyone has been expecting, but with good news. There’s been growing speculation and concern that the highly-anticipated cross-gen sequel is going to be delayed from 2022 into 2023. The speculation was getting so loud that one developer decided to end it and reaffirm that the game is releasing this year, or at least it’s on track to release this year. As you will know, everything is subject to change. The developer confirmed it’s still a 2022 game, but didn’t divulge any further specifics than this.

The reaffirmation comes the way of Bruno Velazquez, an animation director on the game, who, when asked by a PlayStation fan to reassure that the game is coming this year, tweeted “Ragnarok is coming this year.” This was all the developer said, but it was enough to squash the concerns of many.

So, why were so many PlayStation fans concerned in the first place? Well, because it’s almost May and there’s still no word of when the game will release. In fact, the game has yet to rear its head this year and its marketing campaign is also yet to begin. And if the game is going to release this year, it’s going to need to be dated soon if it’s going to have a traditional marketing campaign.

Many God of War fans thought the game was going to get its big day yesterday, April 20, on the four-year anniversary of its predecessor, but obviously, this didn’t happen.

God of War Ragnarok is in development for the PS4 and the PS5, and it’s slated to release sometime this year. Below, you can read more about the upcoming game:

“Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war,” reads an official blurb about the game straight from Sony.”Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms…”