New God of War Podcast Episodes Promise Untold Stories

God of War fans who loved the 2018 game and want to hear more about Sony Santa Monica Studio’s time spent working on it can now get their fix from a new podcast miniseries. The studio responsible for the latest God of War game announced this week that it’d be telling “untold stories” from God of War’s development through a few episodes that are all part of the PlayStation Blogcast podcast.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio announced the release of the first episode of the limited miniseries this week, and you can already listen to the debut episode now. It’s called “Santa Monica Studio Worlds Collide: Fitting A Side Quest in Anywhere,” and as the name suggests, it focuses on side quests players would encounter in God of War that could be picked up at pretty much any time during a playthrough so that you didn’t have to plan your story progress around them.

A preview of the first episode was shared on Twitter to give an idea of what listeners will hear in it. The episode is 50 minutes long, and while you can find it through the links below, note that the Apple link was updated after the tweet was shared to provide a working link.

We’re proud to announce a Santa Monica Studio limited podcast miniseries, Worlds Collide. We have intriguing, untold stories from the development of #GodofWar Listen to EP1 here:https://t.co/Q2iPEQA04U – Applehttps://t.co/xeZqwCQVTI – Spotifyhttps://t.co/cl1LGOaa4x – Google pic.twitter.com/cqiLTwjGTN — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) November 22, 2019

Fixed Apple link of you need it: https://t.co/gth7cjsuiD — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) November 22, 2019

“In this limited miniseries, we are bringing together developers from different departments across Santa Monica Studio, who collaborated on a feature that helped evolve God of War,” a preview of the miniseries said. “The development of the Witch Bones quest and others were designed so they could be played at any point in the game. Developers Luis Sanchez (Lead Level Designer), Anthony DiMento (Senior Systems Designer), and Adam Dolin (Narrative Designer) break down how this was made possible across level, system, and narrative design.”

A post on the PlayStation Blog promised “intriguing, untold stories,” though it hasn’t been said how many episodes this miniseries will span.

As mentioned in the PlayStation Blog post, these podcast episodes should pair perfectly with the documentary called God of War: Raising Kratos for anyone who hasn’t watched that yet. The full documentary is on YouTube and offers yet another behind-the-scenes look at the making of God of War.