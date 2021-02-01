God of War PS5 Patch Detailed by Sony Santa Monica

✖

Sony Santa Monica has revealed a new patch for God of War on PlayStation 5 set to release February 2nd. While the PS4 game already saw a boost on the next-gen hardware, it seems that the developer is still looking for ways to improve the overall experience. Previously, the game offered graphics modes that favored either performance or resolution, and players were forced to choose between the two. According to Sony, the game's newest patch will replace the current option with a default setting that combines the two modes into one offering. The update will be free for all players.

Full details can be found in the Tweet from Sony Santa Monica embedded below.

The God of War (2018) Enhanced Performance Experience for the PS5 is coming tomorrow! ✔️ Syncs to 60 FPS

✔️ 4K Checkerboard Resolution

✔️ 2160p

✔️ Free Update for PS5 Users Check out our blog for more info 👉https://t.co/CXTyfHFyvN pic.twitter.com/psSLo63ReF — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) February 1, 2021

The 4K Checkerboard Resolution and 2160p options will only be available to those playing on a 4K TV. It will be interesting to see how the game changes as a result, and whether or not this new mode will make for a superior experience! Players will still be able to go back to the PS4 Favor Resolution mode should they so choose, which features 4K Checkerboard Resolution synced to 30 FPS.

A new entry in the God of War franchise is currently in the works, but a release date has not yet been announced. In the meantime, for those that have never played God of War, there's no time like the present! The upcoming patch will work with the game's physical release on PS4, as well as the one that's offered through the PlayStation Plus Collection. These types of next-gen upgrades have become a big part of the new console generation, and it will be interesting to see how Sony and other developers continue to improve older games to take advantage of the leap in technology. It might not be as exciting as a wholly new entry in the series, but it should give fans an idea of what to expect in the future!

Are you a fan of God of War? Are you excited for the game's new patch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!