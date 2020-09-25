God of War Fan Discovers Secret Ragnarok Message in Teaser Trailer

During last week's PlayStation 5 showcase, Sony showed off a brief teaser for the next entry in the God of War series. The video showed a set of eight Norse runes, as well as the text "Ragnarok is Coming." At this time, little is known about the game, but Reddit user 2chicken2burp discovered a pretty interesting Easter egg: the runes in the trailer translate to "Ragnarok." The teaser trailer is not the first time that Ragnarok has been hinted at for the next God of War game, but it should further solidify where the game's narrative seems to be heading! The image can be found in the post below.

For the uninitiated, Ragnarok represents the death of the gods in Norse mythology. Of course, comics fans are all too familiar with the event, as it played a pivotal role in the Thor comics, as well as the 2017 film, Thor: Ragnarok. That movie ended with most of the Norse gods dead, and Asgard destroyed.

Previous entries in the God of War franchise centered around Greek mythology, but 2018's God of War shifted to a focus on Norse mythology. The game's ending made reference to the prophecies surrounding Ragnarok, and also teased an upcoming battle between Kratos and Thor. The following year, Sony released a God of War Dynamic Theme for the PlayStation 4 that also featured runes teasing the coming of Ragnarok. With all of these hints accumulating, it seems like Sony has something very big planned for the next game!

While developer SIE Santa Monica is hard at work on the next God of War game, it isn't slated to release for the PS5 until sometime in 2021. As such, fans will likely have to wait a bit longer for any additional information on the game. However, the God of War series has been one of Sony's biggest since the original game released in 2005. Given that popularity, it seems likely that Sony will provide more teasers sooner, rather than later!

