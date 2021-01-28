Terminator: Resistance Enhanced Delayed on PS5

✖

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced on PlayStation 5 has been given a slight delay. Announced last month, the title was expected to debut on March 26th, but now has a new release date of April 30th. The announcement was made on Twitter by publisher Reef Games, but no reason was given for the short delay, as of this writing. The title is an enhanced port of the PS4 original, offering a number of upgrades to take advantage of the next-gen hardware, including 4K visuals, faster load times, and more. The publisher also teased that more information would be revealed in the near future.

The announcement from Reef Games can be found embedded below.

UPDATE: Terminator: Resistance ENHANCED will now be launching on April 30th, 2021. We know you are all very excited to experience the game on the PlayStation®5, and we’ll have more updates and teasers for you in the coming weeks. For now, stay safe, soldiers 🦾 pic.twitter.com/6uwa0yMCD5 — Reef Entertainment (@Reef_Games) January 27, 2021

The original version of Terminator: Resistance released on PS4 back in 2019. The enhanced version of the game will be available as a standalone release, or as a free download for those that own the PS4 version. Newcomers will be able to check out the game as a standard release, or as part of a collector's edition, which includes a Steel Book, a hardcover comic from Dark Horse, and several other items. The game will not include any additional content outside of the next-gen enhancements, but Reef Games and developer Teyon are planning paid DLC, which was announced for summer 2021. Whether or not that has also been delayed remains to be seen!

As far as video game delays go, a month is fairly minor, so those waiting on the game shouldn't be too disappointed by the news. In the meantime, Terminator fans can make-do with the PS4 version of the game, or with the new content that recently released in Fortnite. It might not be quite the same, but it will offer players the opportunity to play as T-800 or Sarah Connor on their PS5, so it should help tide fans over!

