New God of War Ragnarok Limited Edition PS5 Controller Is Up for Pre-Order

The latest PlayStation limited edition PS5 DualSense controller is themed after the upcoming game God of War Ragnarök with an icy blue and white color scheme and a bear and wolf insignia etched into the controller's touchpad. The two animals represent Kratos and Atreus and appear to be in the game itself. Pre-orders for the controller open up today, September 27th with a release on November 9th. At the time of writing, you can reserve one at the following retailers priced at $74.99. Additional retailers will be added as they become available:

God of War Ragnarök DualSense Controller: Pre-order on Amazon (currently listed as "unavailable" – that should change today)

God of War Ragnarök DualSense Controller: Pre-order at Walmart



God of War Ragnarök DualSense Controller: Pre-order at GameStop

As for the game itself, God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War, will arrive on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9, 2022. You'll be able to own the game in Launch Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, and Jötnar Edition flavors. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found below. Naturally, the Collector's Edition, and Jötnar Editions with their treasure trove of physical collectibles will be in short supply an high demand, so you'll want to snatch those up as soon as restocks happen.

God of War Ragnarök Pre-order Bonuses: All God of War Ragnarök pre-orders will include the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (cosmetic). Physical editions will be redeemable with a voucher code.

God of War Ragnarök / Standard Edition ($69.99) - Pre-order at Best Buy / Amazon: Includes the base game, the pre-order bonuses mentioned above, and the option to upgrade to the PS5 version at a later date for $10.

God of War Ragnarök / Digital Deluxe Edition: In addition to the base game, and pre-order bonuses, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarök / Collector's Edition ($199.99) - Pre-order at Best Buy: In addition to the base game, pre-order bonuses, and Digital Deluxe Edition content, the Collector's Edition includes:

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

2" Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus' wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector's Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector's Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

16" Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor's signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök / Jötnar Edition ($259.99) – Pre-order at Best Buy / Amazon / Walmart: If you're all in on Ragnarok, the Jötnar Edition of the game will include everything mentioned above plus the following: