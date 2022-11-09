God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.

God of War Ragnarok is available in Launch Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, and Jötnar Edition flavors. Naturally, the Collector's Edition, and Jötnar Editions with their treasure trove of physical collectibles will be in short supply an high demand, so you'll want to snatch those up as soon as restocks happen. That said, sell outs and restocks will likely happen throughout the day, so keep checking back in.

God of War PS5 Console Bundles:

God of War Ragnarök / Standard Edition ($69.99) - Order at Best Buy / Amazon / Walmart: Includes the base game and the option to upgrade to the PS5 version at a later date for $10.

God of War Ragnarök / Digital Deluxe Edition: In addition to the base game, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarök / Collector's Edition ($199.99) - Order on Amazon / Order at Best Buy: In addition to the base game and Digital Deluxe Edition content, the Collector's Edition includes:

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

2" Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus' wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector's Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector's Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

16" Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor's signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök / Jötnar Edition ($259.99) – Order at Best Buy / Amazon / Walmart / GameStop: If you're all in on Ragnarok, the Jötnar Edition of the game will include everything mentioned above plus the following:

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes' family.

The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

Brok's Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers' brand.

Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

Finallhy, the latest PlayStation limited edition PS5 DualSense controller is themed after the upcoming game God of War Ragnarök with an icy blue and white color scheme and a bear and wolf insignia etched into the controller's touchpad. The two animals represent Kratos and Atreus and appear to be in the game itself. The controller is following retailers priced at $74.99.

God of War Ragnarök DualSense Controller: Order on Amazon

God of War Ragnarök DualSense Controller: Order at Walmart



God of War Ragnarök DualSense Controller: Order at GameStop

In his review for ComicBook.com, Logan Moore gave God of War Ragnarok a 4.5 out of 5 calling it "a surprising and powerful sequel":

"Despite having a couple of problems with God of War Ragnarok, it's hard for me to say that the game is anything less than excellent. Even with high expectations, Ragnarok ended up being a game that I thoroughly enjoyed from its bombastic opening to its character-driven conclusion. Some issues that the previous God of War entry had became more apparent to me with Ragnarok, but otherwise, this is a game that I believe fans are without a doubt going to be happy with."

You can keep up with all of the latest news about God of War Ragnarok right here.