God of War Lets Social Media Run Wild With References and Jokes

God of War for the PlayStation 4 is an amazing action experience. But, more importantly, it has a story to tell, with Kratos guiding his young charge Atreus through a number of dangerous situations, trying to keep him alive at all costs.

But some folks have taken the relationship between the two to a new level, thanks to some great posts on Twitter, indicating similar relationships between bigger figures and young ones.

Here are some of the best we’ve managed to track down — and some of them are absolutely golden.

You remember Foghorn Leghorn, right? From the Looney Tunes days? Well, here, Phil Tomlinson did a few things with stripes and made him into a Kratos-style character, watching over a young chicken hawk with care. (Despite the fact that the hawk probably wants to eat him — that’s a problem Kratos never had with Atreus…)

God of War is just A Goofy Movie with a bald guy. pic.twitter.com/n2fwB6RitW — Dan Pearce @ A MAZE. (@GameDesignDan) April 23, 2018

This tweet from Dan Pearce suggests that God of War is just A Goofy Movie with a bald guy. And, with that, he added a follow-up comment, saying that it would be called, “Gawrsh of War.” If that’s not gold worth spinning, we don’t know what is.

Since everyone is making the connections and jokes

I had to put in my support too #GodofWar #AGoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/8F7KCjRQQU — MegaDriveBrad (@MegaDriveBrad) April 24, 2018

Hold the phone — here’s an even better Goofy one!

The new God of War be like this lmao pic.twitter.com/2VOj3lKx3L — 🌸Joshua Gorgon🌸 (@IgnantVegeta) April 24, 2018

Spongebob Squarepants as Kratos? Sure, I mean, the facial details are about right…but who would be in the role of Atreus? A shrunken down Patrick…?

I’m back home from work. That must mean it’s almost time to play #GodOfWar again BOY! pic.twitter.com/uwYgeMLvU2 — Murk305 (@Murk305Gaming) April 23, 2018

Kratos as a dove. Sure, that could work.

Congratulations to our friends at @SonySantaMonica on the launch of #GodofWar We’re looking forward to go hunting with Atreus and Kratos today! 🏹 pic.twitter.com/Dqs9zr8gAm — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) April 20, 2018

Okay, this isn’t so much of a parody as much as a fitting tribute to God of War, as well as a good suggestion of what would happen if Kratos ever teamed up with Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn.

And now, we want this to happen.

Atreus is missing from this one, but this artistic take on The Emperor’s New Groove hits just the right tone.

Finally, GordON put this wonderful little sketch together, featuring Hank and Bobby Hill redrawn as Kratos and Atreus…and now we can’t think of anything else. BOY, this is good.

Also, don’t forget about Triple H from WWE, alongside the young charge Nicholas from Wrestlemania.

We’ll keep an eye out for more of these as the game continues to build up popularity. But so far, so good.

God of War is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.