GoldenEye 007 Fans Confused After Lack of Remaster Announcement From Xbox

Fans of the classic Nintendo 64 shooter GoldenEye 007 have been left puzzled today after Xbox failed to announce a remaster of the game at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. For the past week or so, multiple leaks have pointed to this remastered iteration of GoldenEye 007 not only existing, but releasing quite soon. As such, most people expected Xbox to have something to say about the project today. Unfortunately, such an announcement never ended up coming to fruition, which has fans wondering when it might pop up.

Not long after the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase came to an end this afternoon, social media began to fill up with questions from fans about why the remaster of GoldenEye 007 wasn't announced. After all, the game's existence is widely known at this point, so it's not really a question of whether or not it's real. Instead, fans have been left waiting to see when the re-release will be shown off. Given that many of the previous leaks associated with GoldenEye 007 Remastered (if that's its official name) stemmed from Xbox, it seemed likely that Xbox would reveal it. Now, fans aren't so certain and think that the game could be unveiled at a Nintendo Direct.

Another possibility is that this new version of GoldenEye 007 could be announced at another Xbox event taking place soon. Later this week on June 14th, Xbox is holding yet another "extended" showcase where it will talk more about other projects coming to Xbox platforms. There's a chance that GoldenEye 007 Remastered could be highlighted at this time, but we won't know for certain until it takes place.

Are you surprised that this new version of GoldenEye 007 wasn't announced today? And when do you think that it could be revealed? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

