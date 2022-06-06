Xbox Announces New "Extended" Gaming Showcase

✖

Xbox and Bethesda have announced that another "extended" gaming showcase will now be taking place next week on June 14th. Previously, both publishers revealed that they would be holding the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this coming Sunday on June 12th to make new announcements tied to forthcoming Xbox games. And while this event will still happen, it seems that Xbox has so much to reveal in the coming week that it will now be holding two presentations.

Taking place on June 14th at 10:00am PDT/1:00pm EDT, the Xbox Games Showcase Extended will allow fans to "take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and speak with some of your favorite game creators." This event is said to last for 90-minutes in total and will seemingly be much more relaxed compared to the presentation that is taking place on Sunday. Essentially, if you want to get a deeper look at many of the games that will be highlighted in the first event, this extended showcase will be doing just that.

For those that don't remember, Xbox actually did this same thing last summer in 2021 to help support its main gaming showcase. The "extended" event that we saw in 2021 featured a lot more gameplay and a number of interviews with developers working on various titles coming to Xbox and PC in the future.

With this in mind, it's worth stressing that you shouldn't expect to see any massive reveals or announcements at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended next week. While it will likely be a great event to watch if you're looking to get some more granular details related to upcoming titles, the "major" showcase that Xbox is holding over the coming week will still take place on Sunday. As such, if you're looking to only learn the biggest pieces of news related to Xbox's future, that's the presentation that you'll want to make sure you watch.

