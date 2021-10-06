Gotham Knights Teases Batman Death With DC FanDome Teaser

Ahead of DC FanDome, Gotham Knights has released a new teaser, teasing the death of Batman in the process. Back at DC FanDome 2020, WB Games Montreal revealed Gotham Knights, and in the reveal trailer, confirmed the death of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. In other words, today’s new teaser doesn’t come with any groundbreaking information, but the image itself is new and it has fans of The Dark Crusader excited to see more of the game later this month.

The tease comes the way of the official Gotham Knights Twitter account, which tweeted “As the Knight falls, a new legacy will rise,” accompanied by the front page of a newspaper reporting on the mysterious death of Bruce Wayne. In the process, the newspaper reveals that Batman died while in his home after it mysteriously collapsed. In the write-up, it’s noted officials deemed the collapse a “freak accident,” but the tease itself suggests there’s more to the story, and of course there is. In fact, it’s probably going to be a focal point of the game’s story, though so far this hasn’t been confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the teaser for yourself:

https://twitter.com/GothamKnights/status/1445796008055787523

DC FanDome is set to go down on October 16, 2021. It’s already been confirmed Batman fans will get another new look at Gotham Knights, but so far, the finer details on this haven’t been divulged. In other words, it’s unclear how meaty of a look it will be. Further, it’s unclear if we get any release information for the title, which is currently slated for a generic “2022” release.

Gotham Knights is set to release sometime next year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Batman game, click here.

“Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City,” reads an official blurb about the game. “It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.”