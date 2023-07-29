Gotham Knights DLC May Be Releasing Soon

Gotham Knights DLC could possibly be releasing soon. Over on Reddit, some eagle-eyed fans of the DC game have noticed that the co-op game has been receiving frequent updates on Steam (via SteamDB). Ultimately, this may not mean much, but typically it suggests something is brewing with a game, whether it's DLC or a major update.

Unfortunately, it's impossible to know what should and shouldn't be made of this, but one thing is seemingly obvious: there is still work being done on the game, which makes sense. While the game didn't quite land with critics, it has sold well, so hearty post-launch support, if it happens, would not be not surprising.

Some fans have pointed out that around release files in the game were discovered that pointed to playable Batman. Naturally, many are hoping these two things are related, but right now there is no evidence of this.

At the moment of publishing, the situation has not attracted any type of comment from developer WB Games Montreal or the game's publisher, WB Games. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, however, if this expectation is bucked and some type of comment is provided, the story will be updated with said comment, regardless of whether it's salient or not.

Gotham Knights is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on DC game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here.

"Ultimately, I enjoyed Gotham Knights for what it was – a basic superhero game that provides players with plenty to do," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "It will not live up to the standard of the height of the Batman: Arkham series, but it's still a fun game, especially if you want to just tune out and beat up some nameless thugs. There is plenty of room for improvement in Gotham Knights, but this game provides a solid enough foundation for future installments, and I enjoyed a game that looked at the wider Batman family rather than focusing on just one character."