Gotham Knights Gets Massive Discount for One Day Only

WB Games Montreal's 2022 Batman video game, Gotham Knights, has received a massive discount, but it won't be lasting long. Despite high hopes and anticipation, Gotham Knights largely didn't end up meeting fan expectations when it launched last year. Although it wasn't horrible by any means, the consensus for Gotham Knights made it clear that this new outing didn't reach the same heights as the Batman: Arkham series. Luckily, if these reviews put you off from diving into the game at launch, you can now look to give it a spin at a much lower entry cost.

Available at Best Buy, Gotham Knights has now had its price cut in half across both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Typically retailing for $59.99, Gotham Knights can now be snatched up for only $29.99. This deal is one that we've seen in the past for Gotham Knights, but most of those previous sales for the game came about in proximity to the 2022 holiday season. As such, this is one of the top offers that we've seen for the title so far in 2023.

The only problem with this new price for Gotham Knights is that it will only be available for a single day. This discount is part of the "Spring Video Game Sale" at Best Buy which is going on throughout this week. As part of this promotion, Best Buy is marking down a new game each day for a single 24-hour period. Other titles this week that have also been on sale have included Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. If you want to look to buy Gotham Knights for this much lower price, you only have until midnight tonight, April 6th, to do so.

