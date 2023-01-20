PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Get Free Gotham Knights Trial

Gotham Knights released in the later months of 2022, during a time when a whole lot of other games were coming out. For those that held off on purchasing the game, a new trial is now available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. The trial lasts one hour, giving players an opportunity to see what the game has to offer before making a purchase. For those that do decide to purchase the game, progress from the trial will transfer to the full version, which means players won't have to re-play anything that they've already completed!

Set in a world where Batman is dead, Gotham Knights allows players to control his partners instead. Players take on the roles of Nightwing, Red Hood, Robin, and Batgirl, and each one has their own distinct strengths and abilities. Players can finish the game playing as just one of the heroes, or bounce back and forth between them. As far as Batman games are concerned, it might be one of the most unique series entries, though it wasn't nearly as well received as the Arkham series. However, with the current PlayStation Plus trial, subscribers can try it out and judge for themselves!

While the hook of Gotham Knights led some Batman fans to assume that it takes place in the universe of the Arkham games, it actually takes place in a different one. However, players will get a chance to revisit the Arkham universe later this year when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases. The end of Arkham Knight left Batman seemingly dead, but the hero is clearly still alive in Rocksteady's next game. Kill the Justice League will also mark the final performance of Kevin Conroy, as the actor passed away last year. Given all that, expectations for the game are quite high!

Gotham Knights is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: PlayStation Lifestyle]