New Gotham Knights Update Has Some Fans Worried

✖

Gotham Knights is currently and officially scheduled to release via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with a release date of October 25. This is the official narrative for the new Batman game, but it looks like it may not be as accurate as it was when it was relayed. The Batman game was recently rated for release in Taiwan, but only on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There's no mention of the last-gen versions, which begs the question: have they been quietly canned? Well, that's the implication as there's no other explanation, or at least no other obvious explanation, for why these versions would be omitted from the rating other than it's a mistake by the rating board.

Naturally, this has those still using the PS4 or Xbox One as their primary machine worried as it means they may miss out on the game. On the other side of the coin, this update has been cheered by many on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as many think the last-gen consoles are holding back games on the current-gen consoles, which is true to an extent, but is overstated and ignores how most games are developed.

At the moment of publishing, WB Games Montreal nor WB Games proper have addressed this rating and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story accoridngly.

Gotham Knights is -- officially -- in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Batman game, click here. Meanwhile, for more information on the game, see the story synopsis below:

"Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos. Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham's five distinct boroughs in solo-play or with one other hero and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight."

H/T, Twisted Voxel.