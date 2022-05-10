Gotham Knights Collector's Edition Revealed

✖

The upcoming video game Gotham Knights from Warner Bros. Games and DC shared a whole bunch of news today. There's a deep-dive gameplay walkthrough about Red Hood and Nightwing, two of the playable characters. There's the fact that both the previously announced PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions have been canceled. And then there's the giant Gotham Knights Collector's Edition that comes with a diorama featuring the playable characters among other odds and ends for $299.99.

While that price might seem exorbitant, it does come with a variety of goodies. It includes the Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition which itself has the Visionary Pack downloadable content like skins inspired by Batman Beyond, an augmented reality collectible Talon Key, a 16-page media book, a map of Gotham City, special transmogs, and the aforementioned diorama featuring Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood. That statue is inspired by Jim Lee and Gotham Knights Collector's Edition also comes with a certificate of authenticity as well. You can check out what that all looks like below:

Gotham Knights Collector's Edition ($299.99) includes:



-Deluxe Edition game & content

-New Guard Statue

-Promethium New Guard Transmogs

-Jim Lee certificate of authenticity

-Augmented Reality Talon Key

-City of Bridges collectible map pic.twitter.com/VFYDLAPQNc — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 10, 2022

The basic premise of Gotham Knights, which is an open world, third-person action RPG, is that players take on the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood as the new guardians of Gotham City following Batman's death. The main villainous organization in the video game happens to be the Court of Owls, though there will certainly be other enemies to consider as well.

As noted above, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. It does not have a version for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One any longer, however. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold, and all pre-orders come with a 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin that will be available at launch based on its first appearance in Detective Comics #233. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Gotham Knights so far? Are you excited to learn more about the video game in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!