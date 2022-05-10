Gotham Knights Reveals Red Hood and Nightwing Gameplay

✖

Warner Bros. Games and DC have revealed the first official gameplay footage from Gotham Knights of the playable characters Nightwing and Red Hood. Given the fact that the video game, set to release on October 25th for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, has two further playable characters in the form of Batgirl and Robin, it seems likely that a second bit of gameplay footage featuring those two heroes will release in the future as well.

The new gameplay footage featuring Red Hood and Nightwing from Gotham Knights showcases the ways in which the two characters differ. Notably, Nightwing has much more acrobatic combat, which is to be expected, as well as a glider while Red Hood relies on guns and has the ability to make significant leaps. You can check out the gameplay walkthrough narrated by Gotham Knights game director Geoff Ellenor embedded below:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death," an official description of Gotham Knights reads. "An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

As noted above, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. It does not have a version for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One any longer, however. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Gotham Knights so far? Are you excited to learn more about the video game in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!