Gotham Knights PS4, Xbox One Releases Canceled

✖

Gotham Knights is still coming out on October 25th following Warner Bros.' release date announcement from not long ago, but it's no longer coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Instead, the game will release only for the current generation of consoles – the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S – as well as the PC platform. The announcement was not explicitly shared during the latest gameplay reveal which took place this week but was stated in a press release accompanying that footage.

According to the press release, the decision to nix the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game was made "to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience." Those with newer consoles often talk push for games to be released only there and not on older platforms to prevent games from being "held back" from older hardware, though it's unclear if that's what's happening here or if the releases on older consoles were canceled to expedite work on the game following its delay from last year.

This announcement wasn't wholly unexpected, however. People noticed not long ago that the game had been rated once more through one of the major regional ratings organizations, but this time, it was only rated for the platforms it's now planned to release for with no mention of the older systems. Those who noticed that entertained the idea that the game might no longer be releasing on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it looks like they were correct.

Aside from that announcement, what we got from this event was a showcase featuring Red Hood and Nightwing, two of the four playable characters in the Bat Family that'll be in Gotham Knights when it releases in October. The gameplay preview was about 13 minutes long similar to some of the lengthy reveals we've seen in the past, and you can check it out right here.

Another potential Gotham Knights reveal may have also been spoiled recently, though it wasn't discussed during this event. Listings for the game were updated to show that it supported four-player co-op whereas it was previously announced to only support two players at a time. More summer game events are on the horizon, however, so perhaps we'll see this expanded co-op feature confirmed during one of those assuming the leaks are accurate.