Gotham Knights Gets Massive Update With New Raid

WB Games Montreal has today released a substantial new patch for its Batman video game Gotham Knights that adds a new raid among many other additions. Since its arrival this past year, WB Games Montreal has continued to release new updates for Gotham Knights at a pretty steady cadence to keep the game relevant. And although there have only been a couple of patches that have rolled out in 2023, today's update is the biggest that we've seen in quite some time.

Available to download now across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC, the latest patch for Gotham Knights most notably brings "The Kelvin Incident" into the game. The Kelvin Incident is a new raid associated with the Heroic Assault game mode in Gotham Knights. This raid specifically adds 15 new floors for players to battle their way through alongside new gear and stronger enemy type. Beyond this, WB Games Montreal has also made a number of bug fixes to Gotham Knights, with many of these improvements coming solely to the PC version of the game.

To find the full patch notes for today's Gotham Knights update, be sure to keep reading on down below.

New Content/Features

The Kelvin Incident is now available! This is a new 15 floor raid available in new game plus or after unlocking the raid area and defeating all the side villain missions.

Mythic gear.



This is a new tier of stronger gear which only drops in the raid.





New material will drop from raid as well.



A new suit transmog can be unlocked



4 new batcycle transmogs can be unlocked



New stronger enemies

Accessiblity

Controller Remapping

Controller remapping implemented



Gameplay Controls can be remapped



Buttons that need to be held down can be changed to a toggle

Text-to-Speech

The game supports your device's built-in screen reader for all text and certain menus



Improved screen reader support in areas where it existed previously



Text-to-Speech is available in English only

PC Only Fixes

General

Implementing support for the Steam Deck keyboard and dynamic cloud saves

Fixes to draw distance and shadow casting when using higher FOV values

Texture streaming fix for objects in the Heroic Assault levels

The XeSS has been upgraded to version 1.1

Red Hood Mystical Leap should now behave properly while playing at higher FPS

Fixes for some rare refresh rate problems

Fix for kicking user in STEAM-EPIC crossplay matches

Stability & Optimization

Crash fix for a rare scenario when the PS5 controller is set as a default audio device

Fix for crash while using keyboard input for camera roll in Photo Mode

Several smaller optimizations for the performance of both GPU & CPU

UI