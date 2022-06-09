Gotham Knights Nightwing Trailer Revealed

✖

After showing up sporadically in different showcases from Warner Bros., Gotham Knights returned to the stage this week for an appearance during this year's Summer Game Fest. During the showing, we got a better look at one character on their own: Nightwing. The new Gotham Knights game is scheduled to be released on October 25th, so those looking forward to the game can expect more previews like this one between now and then.

Reveals from Gotham Knights have sometimes focused on characters in pairs given that there are four to pick from, but this one focused solely on Nightwing. It's full of combat featuring the hero as well as the Flying Trapeze glider which attracted Fortnite comparisons previously.

Gotham Knights reveals shared over the last couple of months included more gameplay from Red Hood and Nightwing which are two of the four characters playable in the game. Some updates for characters' backstories and clarifications about decisions happened, too, as did the cancelation of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. There's also a show coming out with the same name, but the creators of the game have reminded people that the two projects are separate in every way other than name.

The whole story of Gotham Knights revolves around the Batman Family and their fight against the Court of Owls as well as other better-known villains from DC's expansive roster. Batman is presumably dead in this game, according to details revealed so far including the brief synopsis below, though people are already anticipating a twist where it's revealed that Batman is not, in fact, dead, and is instead pursuing his own plans unknown to the Batman Family.

"Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City," a preview of Gotham Knights said to set up the story of the game. "It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos."

Gotham Knights is scheduled to release on October 25th for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.