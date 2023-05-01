New Gran Turismo Movie Trailer Teased

Sony Pictures has today teased the next trailer for Gran Turismo, which will be releasing within the coming day. After beginning production roughly one year ago, Sony has slowly been revealing more of its Gran Turismo film, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name. Now, with the movie's arrival coming up in just a few short months, Sony Pictures is preparing to give fans what will likely be their best look at the film so far.

Teased today on social media, it was said that the next trailer for Gran Turismo is set to arrive tomorrow on May 2. Alongside this announcement, Sony Pictures gave fans a quick 15-second glimpse at the trailer that is set to drop soon. Currently, Sony Pictures has kept much of Gran Turismo under wraps and has only released one "Sneak Peek" video so far. As such, tomorrow's trailer will be the first extended trailer we've ever seen.

Unlike many of PlayStation's other ongoing TV and film adaptations, Gran Turismo is going to deviate from the source material in a unique way. Gran Turismo will specifically look to tell the story of Jann Mardenborough, who is a real-world person that became a racecar driver by playing the Gran Turismo video games. Although there's more to Mardenborough's journey that will be told in the film, this throughline narrative is how Sony has found a way to turn a racing game series that is historically devoid of storytelling into a big-budget movie.

High speed brings higher stakes. 🚥 #GranTurismoMovie is the exhilarating true story of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer who became a real-life racecar driver. Exclusively in theaters August. TRAILER TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/2dI93BJM6N — Gran Turismo (@granturismo) May 1, 2023

Gran Turismo is set to release at the end of this summer on August 11th when it will be exclusively in theaters. The film is set to star David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archi Madekwe, and Darren Barnet and is being directed by Neill Blomkamp. Conversely, the latest video game installment in the series, Gran Turismo 7, is out now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Are you excited to check out this new trailer for Gran Turismo within the coming day? And what do you think about the movie based on what Sony has shown so far? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.