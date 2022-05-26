Gran Turismo TV Series in Development at PlayStation

✖

A television series based on PlayStation's long-running racing sim franchise Gran Turismo is now officially in the works. Within recent years, Sony has been greenlighting a number of different TV shows and movies based on some of its most iconic properties. And while many of these secondary forms of media have made sense to make the transition to the big (or small) screen, Gran Turismo seems like it could be quite the departure.

During a recent conversation with investors, PlayStation head Jim Ryan confirmed that the longtime gaming brand will be expanding its presence in other mediums by creating a new show based on Gran Turismo. Currently, Ryan didn't have much to say about this Gran Turismo TV series and didn't assign it a release window of any sort. Furthermore, it's now known where the show might air or what it could be centered around. Still, in light of the release of Gran Turismo 7 earlier this year, PlayStation feels confident in doubling down on this franchise in a new manner.

Sony has officially announced new PlayStation Productions Series in Development



• Horizon coming to Netflix

• God of War coming to Amazon (previously rumored)

• Gran Turismo (no service announced)



While Gran Turismo is just one show that Sony announced it's working on, this isn't the only series in the pipeline. It was also confirmed today that the previously reported series based on God of War will be coming to Amazon Prime Video while Netflix is gearing up to create a show centered on Horizon Zero Dawn. In tandem with HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV series, PlayStation has shown that it's making a major commitment to this space.

Outside of the TV space, Sony is also currently working on a movie adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima and previously has stated that the success of this year's Uncharted movie had led to the company looking to make the latter into a larger film franchise. Essentially, the coming decade should only see Sony continuing to look to expand further into the realm of multimedia with its video game franchises.

When it comes to Gran Turismo, though, what do you think about Sony turning this property into a TV series? And what does a show based on Gran Turismo even look like? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.