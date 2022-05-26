God of War TV Show Officially in the Works at Amazon's Prime Video

✖

Sony confirmed its plans to work on a God of War TV show with the adaptation coming to Amazon, Sony revealed during an investor presentation this week. This follows reports from earlier in the year that suggested Sony and its PlayStation Productions arm that brings its acclaimed franchises to different mediums would be looking to adapt God of War. Cast members have not yet been announced, but based on the past report about the project, we already have an idea of some of the people who may be in charge of this series.

Following a Q&A held by Sony during the investor meeting, news of the God of War TV adaptation started circulating online after Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan responded to a question and confirmed the plans for the show. In addition to the God of War adaptation, Ryan also confirmed there are plans for more shows such as a live-action Horizon Zero Dawn series.

Based on the previous report from Deadline, The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will be helming the series with Rafe Judkins of The Wheel of Time fame also attached. No other talent has been announced at this time, and even those names are yet to be confirmed.

Of course, with the series itself now known to be in the works, the big question is about who will be playing Kratos. Fans have envisioned different actors taking over the role in the past with Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa frequently mentioned among the top suggestions, though there are several others that have been put forward in the past, too. Compared to characters from other adaptations such as Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us or Aloy in the newly confirmed Horizon Zero Dawn series, Kratos is a bit outside of normal conventions due to his size, striking appearance, and his sheer rage he channels in everything he does, so it'll be interesting to see who's cast as Kratos and how the show's leads approach the character.

This God of War series follows the release of the Uncharted movie similarly spearheaded by PlayStation Productions. There's also a Jax and Daxter movie in the works as well as a Twisted Metal series and a Ghost of Tsushima film.