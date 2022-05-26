Horizon Zero Dawn TV Series in Development at Netflix

✖

A TV adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game Horizon Zero Dawn is officially in development for Netflix, Sony revealed today. Whether that will focus on the initial video game or the broader Horizon franchise, which includes the recently released sequel Horizon Forbidden West, remains unclear as it would appear that it is still early days for the adaptation.

The announcement that the Horizon series would get its own TV adaptation on Netflix came as part of an investor briefing from Sony early this morning. While the transcript from the segment where it was announced has not yet been made available, PlayStation's Jim Ryan revealed the upcoming adaptation during a Q&A following the initial briefing. Ryan also confirmed that a God of War TV adaptation was in the works at Amazon's Prime Video and that a Gran Turismo TV adaptation of some kind was also in development though no specific streaming service was mentioned as being attached.

The newly announced adaptations join an ever-growing roster of adaptations for PlayStation's first-party video games. The Last of Us HBO series appears to be the furthest one along while the Twisted Metal TV series at Peacock has been making plenty of casting announcements of late. There is also a movie adaptation in the works for Ghost of Tsushima. And that's just the stuff that we currently know about; it seems unlikely that Sony and PlayStation don't have other adaptations waiting in the wings.

As noted above, some kind of adaptation of the Horizon video game franchise is in development at Netflix. There is no telling when more information about it might get announced, and there is always the possibility that it does not move past the current stage. As for the video games, Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PC while the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation in general right here.

What do you think about a Horizon Zero Dawn TV series adaptation being in development for Netflix? Are you looking forward to more TV and film adaptations of PlayStation video games? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things television and gaming!

