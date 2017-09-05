Gran Turismo Sport’s Cars And Assets Are Being Designed With The PlayStation 5 In Mind

Gran Turismo Sport is an impressive-looking game – more impressive than you'll even know when playing on a standard PS4 or PS4 Pro. According to Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi, the game's cars and other assets are being designed with a crazy level of detail that can only be properly displayed using a super-powerful PC or future PlayStation model.

"It takes six months to create just a single car. [The assets are] over-specced for PS4 Pro. So, we are building for future versions of the console rather than the one we see today. I think it would be no problem to run Gran Turismo Sport at 8K even."

There are rumors Sony may deliver a new PlayStation as soon as 2018, but they've sent conflicting messages as to whether their next machine will be the PS5 or another "half-step" like the PS4 Pro. I have my doubts another half-step would be able to play games at 8k resolution (the PS4 Pro can't even do true 4K), so I think we can safely assume Yamauchi has the PS5 in mind with his ultra-detailed car models. Hopefully this pre-gaming means we won't be waiting as long for the next Gran Turismo game when the PS5 comes out.

Want to check out some of those sexy vehicles? Sony recently released 10-minutes of new Gran Turismo Sport footage, which you can check out at the top of this post. The video focuses on the game's single-player campaign, which features a long list of tutorials, time trials, and other challenges. But really, the main highlight are all those pretty, pretty cars.

Gran Turismo Sport speeds onto the PS4 on October 17.

