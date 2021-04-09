GTA Fans Given Hope by E3 2021 News

✖

Grand Theft Auto fans looking forward to the release of next-gen GTA 5 and GTA 6 may want to tune into E3 2021 as Rockstar Games may finally return to the trade show with some news. Traditionally, Rockstar Games stays away from industry shows like E3 and Gamescom, especially in recent years. However, Take-Two Interactive has confirmed it will be at E3 2021 in some capacity, and this is both not that exciting and interesting at the same time.

For one, Take-Two Interactive isn't just the parent company of Rockstar Games, but 2K, Private Division, and more. Through these other subsidiaries, it's always present at E3, so the fact that it will be represented in some capacity at E3 2021 isn't very surprising, and it doesn't mean Rockstar Games will be there, especially with the reveal of GTA 6.

The announcement of GTA 6 is bigger than E3. If Rockstar Games didn't announce Red Dead Redemption 2 at E3, there's no reason to think it will do this with GTA 6, which is an even bigger and more consequential release. What's reasonable to anticipate though is the proper reveal of the "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5, which Rockstar Games announced last year, but hasn't shown yet. Not only is this type of reveal possible now that we have confirmation Take-Two will be present, but the reveal is more appropriate for a show like E3.

More importantly, GTA 5 has a history with E3. As you may remember, the game surfaced at the show back in 2013, so it would be fitting for the reveal of this expanded and enhanced version for PS5 and Xbox Series X to come at E3 2021.

Casting doubt on this possibility is the fact that Rockstar Game has partnered with PlayStation for the marketing of the game, and is even giving PS5 users some freebies and perks as part of this deal. Problem is, Sony is once again skipping E3, but I've heard it will have its own show around this time just like it did last year, which is when this next-gen version of GTA 5 was announced. Of course, this year Sony won't have the unveiling of the PS5 to generate buzz, but based on what I've heard here and there, it has some big announcements in the pipeline.