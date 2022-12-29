GTA Online Gets Final Update of 2022 With New Vehicle, Gifts, and More

GTA Online has gotten one last update for 2022 and it sees the arrival of a new vehicle, gifts, and more. As we enter 2023, GTA Online will begin its 10th year on the market. The long-running online game began in October 2013 and was included with copies of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox 360 and PS3. Of course, the online sensation continued on other platforms before it ended up being spun out into a standalone game in 2022, separate from Grand Theft Auto V. It received some pretty big updates this year even and it seems like it has no signs of slowing down. Rockstar is currently working on Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like no other games will release from the studio before then. It's likely GTA 6 is still a couple of years away, so GTA Online will be the company's source of revenue until then.

Nevertheless, Rockstar Games is celebrating the end of 2022 with a new update to GTA Online which includes the new Western Powersurge electric motorcycle, new Fooligan jobs which will get you bonus items including holiday-themed clothes, and even some special gifts which you can find below this paragraph. Players will also earn 2X RP and GTA$ on Ron's Contact missions, Drop Zone missions, and Smuggler's Sell missions. The Festive Surprise event which began last week is also continuing into the new year, ensuring you have more time to hunt down snowmans, battle the Gooch, and more.

New Year's Gifts

Firework Launcher

20 Firework Rockets

25 Sticky Bombs

25 Grenades

5 Proximity Mines

10 Molotovs

Yellow Holly Beer Hat

The Gold, Silver, and Rainbow New Year Glasses

Full Snacks and Armor

It's a pretty great way to end 2022 and ensures GTA Online players will have plenty to do during their holiday break. Only time will tell what's in store for GTA Online in 2023, but fans are hopeful that it will see the return of characters like Michael from the game's story mode. There's also some hope that GTA 6's reveal will be teased within the game, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Are you still enjoying GTA Online? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.