Tax Season Comes to Grand Theft Auto Online, Free Rewards

Tax season has arrived in real life, but that doesn’t mean Grand Theft Auto Online players can’t reap the benefits from this time of the year in-game as well. Rockstar just announced their 2018 San Andreas State Tax Refund & Rebate event going on now, and it’s the best way for an easy crash grab among the active player base.

According to a recent press release:

“Tax season is upon us and with 2017’s population growth, the San Andreas Treasury Department is happy to report a new stimulus for all citizens – hustlers, triggers, shot callers and kingpins alike. Plus, take advantage of new state-wide GTA$ rebate program to spend on anything in GTA Online; from sensible investments like Executive Offices to submarine-sports car hybrids like the Stromberg.

Simply log in to GTA Online at any point between February 16th and 26th to qualify for a GTA$250,000 stimulus bonus. Also, all GTA$ spent in GTA Online between February 16th and 26th will get you a 10% rebate (up to GTA$1M cash back). Then come back after February 27th to claim your GTA$ stimulus bonus and GTA$ rebate.”

All of the bonuses and rebates offered will be found in players’ Maze Bank account beginning on February 27th through March 6th. It’s the perfect time to play, especially given the Valentine’s Day event going on now as well! Even more rewards, even more free goodies to enjoy from now until the 19th!:

Till Death Do Us Part: Up to four pairs of star-crossed lovers take part in the ultimate GTA Online quadruple date: each couple has one life between them, so remember to look out for your partner – if they die, so do you.

Slasher: The shotgun-wielding Slasher stalks up to seven Hunted, equipped only with flashlights. After three minutes, the Hunted get shotguns of their own to turn the tables on the Slasher.

Resurrection: Nothing says ‘team building exercise’ like bringing your buddy back into the game by shooting some chump on the other team in the back of the head. But remember that it goes both ways – until you’ve wiped them out completely, they can always come back.

Deadline: Suit up and outmaneuver the enemy while mounted upon a blazingly fast Nagasaki Shotaro. Emitting a devastating beam of light in your wake as you ride through the arena, competitors unfortunate enough to come into contact with your trail meet an immediate and fiery end.

Lost vs. Damned: It’s Angels against Devils in the ultimate battle of the soul. Each match flips between day and night for 60 seconds at a clip, with advantages including regenerated Armor and Health and improved weapon options depending on the time – day for the Angels and night for the Devils.