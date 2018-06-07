Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Other Rockstar Classics Now On Xbox One Backward Compatibility

As we noted last week, Rockstar Games has a trio of new games joining Xbox One’s backward compatibility line-up. And now they’re ready to download!

Fans can now check out Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas; Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis; and Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Edition through the Xbox Live Marketplace. If preferred, you can also use physical copies of the game to play. Quick note: both the standard Midnight Club: Los Angeles and the Complete Edition will work.

Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb confirmed the news this morning via a tweet:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Midnight Club: Los Angeles and Rockstar Table Tennis are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today (and all three are on sale this week) https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/eC3BCxPfyE — Larry Hryb 🎮 (@majornelson) June 7, 2018

And if you haven’t bought the games yet, you’re in luck. They’re all on sale through the Xbox Live marketplace, and prices are as follows:

Note: These prices are for Xbox Live Gold members only.

You’ll find descriptions for each of the titles below:

Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Edition

THE BEST WAY TO SEE LOS ANGELES IS AT 245 MPH. Race at breakneck speeds through the streets of modern-day L.A. recreated in stunning detail. Drive the hottest real-world tuners, muscle and luxury cars, exotics and superbikes on the streets today. Customize your vehicle with the best after-market performance parts and custom kits. Street racing with no track, no load times, no rules: Welcome to the Midnight Club.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Five years ago, Carl Johnson escaped from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas, a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs and corruption. Where film stars and millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, it’s the early 90’s. Carl’s got to go home. His mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of corrupt cops frame him for homicide. CJ is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

Rockstar Games presents Table Tennis is the debut next-generation title from the creators of the Grand Theft Auto and Midnight Club franchises. Developed by Rockstar San Diego, Table Tennis harnesses the incredible power of Xbox 360 through an advanced game engine designed specifically for next-gen console technology. Utilizing the full capabilities of the hardware, Table Tennis is visually stunning, the physics are fluid and natural, and, when coupled with the intuitive gameplay, the competition and ferocity found in a live table tennis match are authentically recreated.

So check these games out, along with the rest of the backward compatible titles on Xbox One!